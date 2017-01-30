Facts

13:40 30.01.2017

Ukraine's Defense Ministry reports death of five troops in Donbas in past 24 hours

Five Ukrainian troops were killed and another 14 were wounded in the Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) zone in Donbas in the past 24 hours, an overwhelming majority of the casualties happened in the fighting in Avdiyivka, Ukrainian Defense Ministry official Oleksandr Motuzianyk said.

"According to tentative information, five Ukrainian troops were killed and 14 were wounded an injured in action in the past 24 hours. The Ukrainian troops incurred almost all the losses in the heavy fighting in Avdiyivka," he told a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

IMPORTANT

NATO can not recognize annexation of Crimea by Russia

Ukrainian citizen Karpiuk located in Vladimir Central prison

Hearings on Ukraine's motion at UN International Court of Justice to start in March 2017 – Klimkin

Ukrainian military seize strategically important outpost in Avdiyivka industrial zone area in counterattack

Kyiv reports death of 5 Ukrainian servicemen in Donbas in past 24 hours

LATEST

Ukraine's defense minister pledges more financing to military hospital in 2017

Protests against subsidiaries of Russian banks in Ukraine taking place in Kyiv

ICJ to begin hearings on Kyiv's claim against Moscow in March

PGO extends investigation against Yanukovych until late March

Policeman and 'private detective,' who helped Firtash, condemned for corruption

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Ивано-Франковск автосалоны
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING