Ukraine's Defense Ministry reports death of five troops in Donbas in past 24 hours

Five Ukrainian troops were killed and another 14 were wounded in the Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) zone in Donbas in the past 24 hours, an overwhelming majority of the casualties happened in the fighting in Avdiyivka, Ukrainian Defense Ministry official Oleksandr Motuzianyk said.

