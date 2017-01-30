Facts

13:33 30.01.2017

NATO can not recognize annexation of Crimea by Russia

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has again stated that the annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation goes against the values of the military bloc.

"To recognize, for example, the annexation of Crimea would be to go against NATO values and decisions taken by NATO," he said during an interview with BBC, answering a question about possible conditions for recognizing the annexation.

"What's important is that NATO again and again is able to reach consensus on this issue," Stoltenberg said, speaking about the united stance of the bloc on this issue.

Interfax-Ukraine
