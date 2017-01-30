Kyiv reports death of 5 Ukrainian servicemen in Donbas in past 24 hours

Five Ukrainian servicemen were killed and 13 were injured in 56 attacks on army positions in the combat zone in eastern Ukraine over the past day, the Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) staff said in a report.

In the Mariupol sector, 20 shells were fired from BM-21 Grad rocket launchers on Ukrainian army positions near Talakivka, the staff said on Facebook on Monday morning. Vodiane came under attack of a Grad P rocket launcher, 122mm artillery, mortars of various calibers, grenade launchers and small arms, it said.

According to the staff, the hostiles fired 122 mm artillery on Lybidynske, mortars on Krasnohorivka, and grenade launchers and small arms on Hnutove, Pavlopil, Shyrokyne and Krasnohorivka, and engaged armored personnel carriers and infantry combat vehicles in Shyrokyne.

Two onslaughts were mounted near Avdiyivka in the Donetsk sector but the hostiles "suffered casualties and had to retreat," it said. Mortars of various calibers were fired on Verkhniotoretske, Avdiyivka, Opytne, Luhanske, Zaitseve and Kamyanka on Sunday. "Tanks shelled Novhorodske and Pisky," it said.

The militants fired mortars and grenade launchers on Novo-Oleksandrivka, Troyitske, Popasna and Novozvanivka in the Luhansk sector, it said.