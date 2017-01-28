Policeman and 'private detective,' who helped Firtash, condemned for corruption

A former state police commissioner and a detective, who rendered services to Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash, have been convicted of corruption on a large scale in Germany, according to the German edition DW.

According to the report, on Friday, January 27, the court in the northern German town of Schwerin delivered its verdict in the case of the former chief commissioner of the criminal police of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Heinz-Peter Hahndorf, and the ex-agent of the GDR security service Stasi, Christina Wilkening.

"The former civil servant was sentenced to three years in prison for taking bribes on a large scale, the disclosure of official secrets and tax evasion. Wilkening, who calls herself a "private detective," will have to spend two years and ten months in prison. In addition to taking bribes, she was also found guilty of incitement to issue official secrets," DW wrote, with reference to the court's press service.

According to the publication, the civil servant received large sums from the "detective" for providing various types of service information. There was also a case related to Firtash.