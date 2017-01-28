Economy ministry is leader among reformer ministries in Ukraine

The VoxUkraine independent analytical platform has conducted a study under the index for monitoring of reforms (iMoRe) project concerning reforms conducted by Ukrainian ministries.

"The general situation is how reforms were conducted in the past two years. If briefly, the reform pace is slowing, at least, in amendments to legislation," reads the study presented at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

According to the study, the Economic Development and Trade Ministry was the leader among ministries having relation to the economic policy with 109 points.

"The Economic Development and Trade Ministry actively initiated bills and resolutions that positively influence the deregulation process, combat against corruption, liberalization of foreign trade and reformation of public procurement," reads the study.

The Finance Ministry is second with 77 points. The ministry initiated many legal acts intended to fight corruption and worked on tax system, social protection and public expenses reforms.

The Justice Ministry is third with 65 points. The ministry contributed to the anti-corruption, deregulation and civil service reforms.

The Energy and Coal Industry Ministry is fourth with 32 points, Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Economy Ministry follows it with 30 points. Infrastructure Ministry had 27 points, Health Ministry – 26 points and Social Policy Ministry – 25 points. The Education and Science Ministry and Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry had 18 and 13 points respectively.

The iMoRe rating of ministries reflects their reform progress. Each reform-related legal act is assessed by experts. The assessment of ministries in the rating is a sum of points received by all reform-related acts initiated by the ministry.