Facts

12:13 28.01.2017

Canada passes ten ambulances to Ukraine

Ukraine has been passed ten ambulance cars, which were acquired through the financial support of the government of Canada, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine has said.

According to the ministry's press service, the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine held a ceremony on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Canada and Ukraine, organized by the Canadian Embassy in Ukraine.

"Prior to the event Ukraine was officially handed over ten ambulance cars that were purchased and delivered to Kyiv with the financial assistance of the government of Canada and ordinary citizens," the report says.

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin and Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine Roman Waschuk spoke in public during the event.

The officials expressed confidence Ukrainian-Canadian relations will continue their dynamic development, particularly stressing that the parties hope for the revival of bilateral trade after the entry into force of the recently signed free trade area agreement between Ukraine and Canada, which is now under consideration in the parliaments of both countries.

Interfax-Ukraine
