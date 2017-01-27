ATO HQ reports 36 shellings in east of country, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded

Ukrainian positions in the east of the country were shelled 36 times by militants on Friday and two Ukrainian servicemen were injured, the headquarters of anti-terrorist operation said on Friday evening.

In the Mariupol sector, militants fired using 122mm artillery systems, a tank and mortars, according to the headquarters. In the Donetsk sector, militants used grenade launchers, large-caliber machineguns and mortars, the headquarters said. In the Luhansk sector they fired antitank missile systems, mortars and grenade launchers, it said.