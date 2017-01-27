Facts

21:17 27.01.2017

ATO HQ reports 36 shellings in east of country, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded

Ukrainian positions in the east of the country were shelled 36 times by militants on Friday and two Ukrainian servicemen were injured, the headquarters of anti-terrorist operation said on Friday evening.

In the Mariupol sector, militants fired using 122mm artillery systems, a tank and mortars, according to the headquarters. In the Donetsk sector, militants used grenade launchers, large-caliber machineguns and mortars, the headquarters said. In the Luhansk sector they fired antitank missile systems, mortars and grenade launchers, it said.

NSDC instructs Cabinet to approve state defense order for 2017

Poroshenko calls for urgent retrofitting of T-64 and T-80 tanks for Ukrainian armed forces

OSCE SMM reports 5% of shelling in Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area

Necessary to unblock Luhansk region's railway lines – Tuka

Poroshenko to visit Berlin and meet with Merkel on Monday

Yanukovych's lawyer: Updated suspicion notification not handed to my client

Poroshenko speaks for increasing exports of Ukrainian-produced weapons

Change of German foreign minister not to affect its support for Ukraine

Yanukovych treason inquiry extended until end of March

SBU lifts ban on entering Ukraine for Przemysl mayor

