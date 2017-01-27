NSDC instructs Cabinet to approve state defense order for 2017

A meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine considered and approved the key indicators of the state defense order for 2017 on Friday.

"The meeting participants considered the main indicators of the state defense order for 2017 and target figures for the next two years. The NSDC instructed the Ukrainian government to approve the main indicators of the state defense order passed at the meeting, taking into account this year's budget expenditures," the NSDC press service said in a statement on Friday evening.

The published report says that the priorities of the state defense order include the development and production of new weapons and military equipment, the development of domestic defense industry, the increase of government loan guarantees and the simplification of the mechanism of their provision to economic entities, which are involved in the execution of the state defense order.

In particular, the state defense order envisages the provision of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other paramilitary units with new weapons and military equipment: modern missile and artillery systems, armored missile boats, unmanned aerial vehicles, armored vehicles, electronic warfare and radars, modern means of communication and control, reconnaissance equipment for artillery units, means of observation, targeting and night vision as well as modernization of aircraft, helicopters and other military equipment, and the like.

In addition, the NSDC endorsed the launch of the state targeted program for the development of ammunition production and military chemistry for the period until 2021.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine was instructed taking into account the underfunding of the state defense order in 2016 to make appropriate adjustments to the state targeted program for the development of weapons and military equipment for the period until 2020.