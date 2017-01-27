Facts

21:07 27.01.2017

Poroshenko calls for urgent retrofitting of T-64 and T-80 tanks for Ukrainian armed forces

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has insisted on fully equipping tank units of the Ukrainian armed forces with retrofitted and overhauled tanks by modernizing the existing T-64 and T-80 tanks.

Speaking at a National Security and Defense Council meeting on Friday, Poroshenko said there had been a heated discussion in drawing up the state defense order as to what kind of military hardware needs to be procured, the presidential press service reported on Friday.

"We have the choice: either one Oplot [tank] or ten well retrofitted and overhauled T-64s or T-80s. Moreover, construction of one Oplot takes at least 18 months, while the T-80's major modernization takes 2.5 months. Therefore, our question is: either a fully-equipped tank company or one tank," Poroshenko said at the session.

"And as long as we have the resources, we need to overhaul these tanks urgently. We need primarily to provide tank units with the full amount of highly upgraded and overhauled vehicles in a very short time," he said.

IMPORTANT

ATO HQ reports 36 shellings in east of country, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded

NSDC instructs Cabinet to approve state defense order for 2017

OSCE SMM reports 5% of shelling in Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area

Necessary to unblock Luhansk region's railway lines – Tuka

Poroshenko to visit Berlin and meet with Merkel on Monday

LATEST

Yanukovych's lawyer: Updated suspicion notification not handed to my client

Poroshenko speaks for increasing exports of Ukrainian-produced weapons

Change of German foreign minister not to affect its support for Ukraine

Yanukovych treason inquiry extended until end of March

SBU lifts ban on entering Ukraine for Przemysl mayor

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Metry.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING