Poroshenko calls for urgent retrofitting of T-64 and T-80 tanks for Ukrainian armed forces

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has insisted on fully equipping tank units of the Ukrainian armed forces with retrofitted and overhauled tanks by modernizing the existing T-64 and T-80 tanks.

Speaking at a National Security and Defense Council meeting on Friday, Poroshenko said there had been a heated discussion in drawing up the state defense order as to what kind of military hardware needs to be procured, the presidential press service reported on Friday.

"We have the choice: either one Oplot [tank] or ten well retrofitted and overhauled T-64s or T-80s. Moreover, construction of one Oplot takes at least 18 months, while the T-80's major modernization takes 2.5 months. Therefore, our question is: either a fully-equipped tank company or one tank," Poroshenko said at the session.

"And as long as we have the resources, we need to overhaul these tanks urgently. We need primarily to provide tank units with the full amount of highly upgraded and overhauled vehicles in a very short time," he said.