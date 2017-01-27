Change of German foreign minister not to affect its support for Ukraine

Germany will continue to support Ukraine after the resignation of Frank-Walter Steinmeier as foreign minister, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine Ivan Klympush-Tsintsadze has said.

"We need to understand that Germany has priorities, that there is a coalition government which has a coherent policy... And I do not think that Germany's position will somehow changes in terms of its clear stand regarding sanctions against the Russian Federation and concerning the need for the observance by the Russian Federation of all the security components of the Minsk process," Klympush-Tsintsadze said during the discussion dubbed 'European Integration 2017: The Choice is Made. Let's Change Together!' in Kyiv on Friday.

"I don't think the result-oriented focus of the Normandy Group will change taking into account all of its constraints. And so I hope for a normal, productive dialogue with Germany, which plays a very important role in ensuring the unity of the European Union's support of Ukraine and I hope that it will continue to do so," the deputy prime minister said.

As reported, Steinmeier was replaced by Sigmar Gabriel as German foreign minister on Friday.