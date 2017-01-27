SBU lifts ban on entering Ukraine for Przemysl mayor

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has canceled its decision to ban entry to Ukraine for five years for Mayor of the Polish city if Przemysl Robert Choma, the SBU press secretary, Olena Hitlianska, has said.

"The Ukrainian side has made a positive conclusion of the assessment made by the Mayor of Przemysl about anti-Ukrainian marches in the city. That is why the Service has taken a responsible decision to lift the ban on entry to Ukraine for the mayor of the Polish city of Przemysl, Robert Choma," she wrote on the Facebook page on Friday.

Hitlianska explained that the decision to ban or lift the ban on entry to Ukraine is made based on a combination of security and international factors. "It is from this point of view that the Security Service of Ukraine analyzes the situation in respect of persons who are prohibited from entering our country. It is in constant contact with the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine [on this matter]," she added.

The SBU press secretary also said the security services are aware that the entry ban for the Przemysl mayor was exploited by "the third party" in order to introduce a split in the relations between Ukraine and Poland.

"We believe this situation will not hinder the development of bilateral relations with the fraternal Polish people," she summed up.

The Polish news resource Zycie Podkarpackie reported that Przemysl Mayor Robert Choma was banned entry to Ukraine. According to it, the Przemysl mayor was unable to cross the Polish-Ukrainian border on January 17, when he went to Ukraine at the invitation of the Ukrainian side.

Later on January 17 the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said it banned Choma from entering the territory of Ukraine in the summer of 2016 in order to ensure security of the state.

According to media reports, in June 2016 there was an attack on a peaceful Ukrainian march and the celebration of the Ukrainian holiday of Ivana Kupala in Przemysl was canceled. Mayor Choma called the attack on the procession "unacceptable", but demanded that local Ukrainians should take a clear stand "in the cases of glorification of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists – Ukrainian Insurgent Army and the events of our common history, such as the Volyn tragedy, because this is the topic, which cannot be avoided."