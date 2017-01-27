Facts

15:18 27.01.2017

Deputy PM opposes to revising social norms of energy consumption in near future

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Kistion opposes to revising social norms of energy consumption in the near future, he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"My position is very simple: one need not to create a situation, when there is no faith in you. If we conducted a corresponding study, adjusted and approved social norms during 2016, they must be valid for a certain period, but not to be annually reviewed," he said.

At the same time Kistion added that he was not directly involved in negotiations with the IMF, so he is not aware of the issue, whether the revision of social norms is discussed in the IMF framework.

As earlier reported, the Ukrainian media made public the draft memorandum with the IMF, providing for cuts in social norms of energy consumption.

Interfax-Ukraine
