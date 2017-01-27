TV tower construction completed in Chongar, radio broadcasting to start in Crimea in Feb

The construction of TV tower has been completed in the village of Chongar of Kherson region, which will provide broadcasting of Ukrainian TV and radio stations on the territory of the annexed Crimea, a member of the Ukrainian National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting Serhiy Kostynsky has said.

"Radio transmission station in the village of Chongar of Kherson region, which is 150 m high, has beeen built. Now the installation of the equipment is underway. Ukrainian radio signal will be supplied to Crimea since early February. I am referring to the First Ukrainian radio channel Meydan, Radio Crimea.Realities, Kherson FM," Kostinsky wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to him, the next stage is the organization of digital television.