OSCE SMM reports 5% of shelling in Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area

OSCE SMM Principal Deputy Chief Monitor Alexander Hug has said 5% of all cases of ceasefire violation over the past week occurred in Stanytsia Luhanska area – the disengagement line of forces and military equipment.

He said he had toured the entire Donbas contact line in the past ten days and had to state that violence continued. Weapons were fired on both sides near Stanytsia Luhanska early on Tuesday morning, which meant that both sides were violating the Minsk agreements and the Framework Decision on the Disengagement of Forces and Hardware, Hug said.

Five percent of all truce violations occurred in the Stanytsia Luhanska area over the reporting week, he said.

Forty-five percent of cases were seen by observers on the stretch between Avdiyivka, Yasynuvata and Donetsk Airport, 20% near Svitlodarsk, 15% near Mariupol and 5% in the west of the Luhansk region, he said.

The mission has 709 observers in all, including 592 stationed in eastern Ukraine, he said.