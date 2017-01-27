Facts

13:46 27.01.2017

OSCE SMM reports 5% of shelling in Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area

OSCE SMM Principal Deputy Chief Monitor Alexander Hug has said 5% of all cases of ceasefire violation over the past week occurred in Stanytsia Luhanska area – the disengagement line of forces and military equipment.

He said he had toured the entire Donbas contact line in the past ten days and had to state that violence continued. Weapons were fired on both sides near Stanytsia Luhanska early on Tuesday morning, which meant that both sides were violating the Minsk agreements and the Framework Decision on the Disengagement of Forces and Hardware, Hug said.

Five percent of all truce violations occurred in the Stanytsia Luhanska area over the reporting week, he said.

Forty-five percent of cases were seen by observers on the stretch between Avdiyivka, Yasynuvata and Donetsk Airport, 20% near Svitlodarsk, 15% near Mariupol and 5% in the west of the Luhansk region, he said.

The mission has 709 observers in all, including 592 stationed in eastern Ukraine, he said.

IMPORTANT

Necessary to unblock Luhansk region's railway lines – Tuka

Poroshenko to visit Berlin and meet with Merkel on Monday

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed in Donbas in past day

Ukrainian foreign minister rules out 'Normandy Four' ministers meeting anytime soon

Donbas Contact Group emphasizes water supply problem in attacked villages

LATEST

TV tower construction completed in Chongar, radio broadcasting to start in Crimea in Feb

Lviv authorities must create new incineration plant in half a year - Groysman

Tymoshenko to visit U.S. on working visit from Jan 29 until Feb 4

All candidates for civil service positions should submit e-declarations from Jan 1

Yanukovych treason trial to start early March

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
аренда квартир в Ужгороде
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING