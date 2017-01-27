Tymoshenko to visit U.S. on working visit from Jan 29 until Feb 4

The leader of the Batkivschyna party Yulia Tymoshenko from January 29 until February 4 will pay an official visit to the U.S. for meetings with representatives of legislative and executive authorities of the country, as well as leading experts on politics, economy and security.

According to the Batkivschyna press service, Yulia Tymoshenko intends to discuss priority issues concerning the national interests of Ukraine: the ways to achieve peace and the restoration of territorial integrity, stabilization of the political and economic situation in Ukraine as a part of the security strategy of the European continent and the global world.

In addition, the steps of a real fight against corruption for the consolidation of democracy in Ukraine and the welfare of Ukrainians will be discussed.

The meetings will be attended by Deputy Head of the Batkivschyna Party and Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Human Rights Hryhoriy Nemyria, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Building, Regional Policy and Local Self-Government Serhiy Vlasenko and other team members.