Lviv authorities must create new incineration plant in half a year - Groysman

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has said that the city authorities of Lviv should establish a new incineration complex in six months.

"The city authorities will undertake the obligation to create a complex in six months," he wrote on his Twitter page.

According to him, a new land plot will be allocated to Lviv for building a new garbage processing complex.