Donbas Contact Group emphasizes water supply problem in attacked villages

The Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), which met by video link on Thursday, discussed the situation around a Donetsk filtering station, with Ukraine insisting on security compliance being the main element of the Minsk peace process, according to Darka Olifer, spokesperson for ex-president Leonid Kuchma, who represents Ukraine in the TCG.

"A TCG videoconference has just taken place. The main focus was on smooth operation of the Donetsk filtering station. Shelling could leave a number of populated localities without water, which may lead to a humanitarian disaster," Olifer wrote on Facebook.

Ukraine pointed out the fact that security is the main element of the Minsk process, she said.

"The Minsk Agreements must be implemented in full, including by sticking to the dividing line established by the September 19, 2014 Memorandum. Restoring this line is one of main components of regional security," Kuchma's spokesperson said.