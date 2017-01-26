Facts

14:37 26.01.2017

Policemen suspected in Nigoyan, Zhyznevsky and Senyk killings

Law enforcement officials are suspected of killing Serhiy Nigoyan, Mykhailo Zhyznevsky and Roman Senyk near Independence Square in Kyiv during 2014, Prosecutor General's Office special investigations department chief Serhiy Horbatiuk has said.

"The preliminary examination, which took a month to carry out, found the shots were fired at Nigoyan, Zhyznevsky and Senyk from a distance of up to three meters. The investigation followed up leads that either a disguised provocateur, or, perhaps, by group people fired the shots. We appointed another expert analysis which indicates that the shots could have been fired from a greater distance, perhaps by members of police units," Horbatiuk told journalists in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to him, the investigation established the suspected police units involved. This may help narrow the circle of suspects, he said.

"The investigation work is underway and, I hope, will help us identify the shooters," Horbatiuk said, adding that judges are reluctant to hear cases involving Euromaidan killings.

