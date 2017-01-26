Ukraine's integration into EU is priority for Estonia

The priority for Estonia is the integration of Ukraine into the EU within the framework of the Eastern Partnership program, a member of the Estonian delegation to PACE, Raivo Aeg said, speaking at a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg, the parliament's press service told Interfax on Thursday.

Estonia can share its experience in governance of a democratic state and its development. After the Maidan events and electing Petro Poroshenko for the post of the president, Ukraine clearly chosen the path of a democratic state based on the rule of law and human rights, Aeg said.

Aeg also expressed concern about corruption in Ukraine.

Aeg said that the influence of oligarchs and entrenched corruption in all spheres of life prevent a rapid change in legislation, the necessary reforms and the normal operation of civil society, as well as lower the faith of the people in a fair and transparent government. He called the political corruption and corruption in the judicial system as particularly worrying.

In his words, the most important issue that needs to be addressed is the military conflict in eastern Ukraine.