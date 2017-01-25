EBRD ready to participate in reforming Ukrzaliznytsia but not within supervisory board

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is ready to take part in the reform of PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia but not as part of its supervisory board, EBRD Director for Ukraine Sevki Acuner has said.

"We do not participate in the supervisory board, but the reform of corporate governance at five priority state-owned companies is on our agenda … We will not be in the supervisory board, it is not our role," he said in exclusive comments to Interfax-Ukraine.

Acuner said the supervisory board should be independent.

He added the nomination committee for the appointment of heads of strategic state enterprises will hold its next meeting after the government makes decision on the need for the selection of heads of certain enterprises.