Lawyer Polozov detained by FSB in Crimea, to be questioned by Umerov case

The lawyer of Deputy Head of the Mejlis of Crimean Tatar People Ilmi Umerov, Nikolai Polozov, has been detained in Simferopol by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and taken for interrogation.

"Nicholai Polozov has been detained by FSB officers and is being taken for interrogation," Head of the Central Election Commission of Qurultay (the national congress) of the Crimean Tatar People Zair Smedlyaev wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Russian lawyer Mark Feygin wrote on Twitter: "I phoned Crimean lawyer Kurbedinov and he confirmed the detention of Nikolai Polozov. He was taken to the FSB department for questioning in Umerov's case."

According to him, the aim of his detention is to prevent Polozov from defending Umerov. "I think they will try to question Polozov, he will refuse referring to Article 51 and they will let him go. But the goal will be achieved. He will not be able to defend Umerov," Feygin added.

Mejlis Chairman, MP Refat Chubarov wrote on his Facebook page: "The FSB of Russia is seeking to completely isolate the repressed Crimean Tatars from their defense lawyers."

Earlier Umerov said the FSB intends to present altered charges against him on January 27. "Yesterday, the FSB investigator called. We agreed to meet on 14:30 on Friday, January 27. I would be presented the altered charges. I do not really understand what this means. I will tell you what I can after the meeting," he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the Information Center for Human Rights, Polozov was due to arrive in court on Wednesday for the case of Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Akhtem Chiygoz, but he didn't appear at the morning session.

As reported, investigators of the Crimean Russian FSB in May 2016 opened a criminal case against Umerov under Article 280.1 of the Russian Criminal Code on suspicion of incitement to violation of territorial integrity of the Russian Federation.

On May 13, FSB officers imposed travel restrictions on Umerov. On August 11, a court in Simferopol granted the petition of the FSB investigator on Umerov's forced forensic psychiatric examination. On September 7, Umerov was released from a mental hospital.