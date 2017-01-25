Inspectors from Ukraine, Canada and Denmark reveal concentration of Russian artillery systems on border in Rostov region

A large concentration of artillery detected in Rostov region (Russia) in the framework of the inspection carried out by Ukraine, together with Canada and Denmark in January 16-19, may be used in the conflict in Donbas, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

At a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday the head of the Ukrainian part of the multinational inspection team, which conducted inspections I the Russian border regions, Oleksiy Vershyhora, said that the weapons were found in the area of Novocherkassk in Russia's Rostov region.

"The inspection team has identified and visually detected a significant concentration of artillery systems of different types - in the area of the city of Novocherkassk, as well as a maintenance and storage base for artillery weapons. These weapons may be used to arm the 150th Motorized Rifle Division, as well as pro-Russian terrorist groups on the territory temporarily beyond Kyiv control," he said.

Vershyhora also stressed that access of the inspection team to the facility itself has been banned, they were also prohibited from taking photographs of these facilities.

He recalled that during the inspection they recorded violations of the provisions of the Vienna Document dated 2011 on confidence-building measures and security.

"During this inspection we saw what we expected to see. In particular, the inspection has confirmed the formation a new military division by the Russian Federation – 150th motorized rifle division of the Southern Military District. The headquarters of the division in the village of Persianovsky near the city of Novocherkassk, which is about 50 km from the Ukrainian border, has already been formed. Ukraine has already formed units of combat and logistic support, reconnaissance battalion and communications battalion, logistics battalions," the representative of the General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

He said that the division was 10,500 strong. According to the Russian side, the division should be formed before the end of 2017.

"Now, there is an active movement of military equipment, it is concentrated in the area bordering on Ukraine, they are actively developing infrastructure and military camps in the areas bordering on Ukraine in order to deploy units there," Vershyhora said.

The representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also noted that during the discussion of the inspection plan Russia has restricted the area allowed to be inspected by a helicopter to the depth of 25 km along the border over military airfields and on military training grounds. "We used the road transport, walked, and also used a helicopter to fly over the area," he said.

At the same time, Acting Chief of the Verification Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vladyslav Ponomarev noted that the Vienna Document envisages no responsibility for the violation of its provisions by Russia.

"The Vienna document is a political document, it is based on the voluntary provision of information," he said.

Earlier in the comments to Interfax-Ukraine, head of the public relations office of the General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel Bohdan Senyk said that the main purpose of the inspection was to verify whether Russia really displays openness and transparency of its military activities as envisaged in the Vienna Document.