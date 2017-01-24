Three more suspects in Onyschenko gas case detained

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has detained former first deputy board chairman and former deputy board chairman of public joint-stock company Ukrgazvydobuvannia and their subordinate under a criminal case on abuse of office by lawmakers and top officials during sales of gas produced under joint operation agreements with Ukrgazvydobuvannia, Special Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Head Nazar Kholodnytsky has said.

"Today SAPO prosecutors approved the suspicion notifications and three more suspects in the criminal case suspecting MP Oleksandr Onyschenko and some other persons of embezzling funds of Ukrgazvydobuvannia were detained by the NABU detectives. They are former first deputy board chairman, former deputy board chairman and their subordinate – head of one of the departments," Kholodnytsky wrote on his Facebook page.

He said that the persons deliberately did not take measures to stop unlawful activities while they had powers to do this. They could withdraw the agreement to sell gas and terminate joint operation agreements.

"Conspiring with representatives of the criminal group (Onyschenko is suspected of creating it) and abusing of office helped to embezzle the money of Ukrgazvydobuvannia," Kholodnytsky said.

He said that if the detained persons fulfilled their duty and protected the interests of the company and filed a claim to court seeking to terminate the joint operation agreements with KhAS Firm LLC, Nadta Geocenter LLC and Karpatnadrainvest LLC affiliated with Onyschenko one could have avoided losses of UAH 740 million confirmed by the forensic economical examination.

Kholodnytsky said that SAPO launched a criminal case against the ruling of the business court in Kharkiv region under which Ukrgazvydobuvannia is obliged to transfer gas arrested earlier and produced under joint operations with Karpatnadrainvest LLC to the limited liability company.