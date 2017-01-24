Poroshenko refuses to talk to Russian journalists in Helsinki

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has refused to give an interview to Russian journalists in Helsinki.

During a visit to the Finnish parliament, Poroshenko was approached by journalists of a Russian TV channel, who asked him to answer their questions, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

In response, the Ukrainian president said: "Stop killing Ukrainians and leave our territory!"

Poroshenko said that in January alone seven Ukrainians were killed in Donbas.

In response to another journalist's attempt to ask a question, the president said he will not give any interviews to the Russian media until Russia stops invading Ukrainian territory.