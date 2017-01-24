NATO delegation arrives in Ukraine

A NATO delegation has started its visit to Ukraine as part of measures to fulfill the tasks of Kyiv's participation in process of forces' planning and assessment, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Dmytro Gutsuliak has said.

"The goal of the visit is to hold Ukraine-NATO bilateral expert consultations to discuss a draft assessment of Ukraine's participation in these events," he was quoted as saying on Tuesday by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's press service.

The process of forces' planning and assessment is an effective mechanism of reaching mutual compatibility between units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and NATO member countries that helps reach the criteria of membership in NATO, he said.