Hug discusses with Zakharchenko SMM observers' movement, repair works guarantee

Deputy Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine Alexander Hug has discussed in Donetsk with head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Oleksandr Zakharchenko the issues of freedom of movement of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine, the cease-fire regime and carrying out of repairs.

"On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine Alexander Hug met with Mr. Zakharchenko, head of the armed formations in Donetsk. During the meeting, Mr. Hug underlined the need for the so called DPR commitment to work with the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) in a coordinated manner to ensure access and freedom of movement for the SMM to allow the Mission to provide effective monitoring and verification," the official report of the OSCE SMM to Ukraine says, the mission's press service provided.

He also stressed the need for so called DPR to ensure localized adherence to the ceasefire to enable civilian workers to conduct repair works.

The self-proclaimed leader of DPR expressed his readiness to follow up with armed formations on the specific requests by the SMM on its freedom of movement and repair works.