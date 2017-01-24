We should be ready for cyber attacks against Ukraine, Europe and U.S.

Not only Ukraine, but also European countries and the U.S. are the targets of cyber attacks from Russia, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said. Ukraine's head of state said the tactic is used by Russia to wage hybrid war against its adversaries.

"Russia is making cyber attacks not only against Ukraine, which has been confirmed. We have a very strong cyber subdivision, so Ukraine is able to counterattack. But Ukraine is not the only goal of cyber attacks. European countries and the U.S. are targets as well. This is an element of hybrid war," Poroshenko said at a joint press conference with President of Finland Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki on Tuesday, answering the question of how Ukraine opposes to cyber attacks.

Ukrainian president said: "We must be prepared for such challenges, because the global security has changed after the illegal annexation of Crimea. Global security used to be based on the UN Charter, but a UN member state [Russia] has violated this. That is why we should invent a new structure, new principles for global security."

Poroshenko said he discussed the issue at a meeting with Niinisto.