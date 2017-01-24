Facts

10:34 24.01.2017

Ukrainian delegation headed by Poroshenko starts official visit to Finland

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has started his official visit to the Republic of Finland, the press service of the Ukrainian president said on Tuesday morning.

The information indicates that the program of the visit includes a meeting of President Poroshenko with President of Finland Sauli Niinisto in the tete-a-tete format.

"Talks in an expanded format are expected to be held, which will be chaired by the presidents of the two countries. The signing of a bilateral document is planned," the press service reported.

The program of the visit also implies a meeting of the president of Ukraine with Prime Minister of the Republic of Finland Juha Sipila and Speaker of Eduskunta (parliament) of Finland Maria Lohela.

Poroshenko is also to meet with representatives of the Ukrainian community and visit the Museum of Marshal Carl Gustaf Mannerheim.

Interfax-Ukraine
