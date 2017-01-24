Kyiv to supplement new evidence to motion against Russia filed with UN International Court of Justice

Ukraine plans to supplement the motion it has filed with the UN International Court of Justice with new facts of "human rights violations by Russia," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said.

"We are passing them [reports on violations] to the European side, but what counts most is that they will be used in court as part of our case. After all, we are building up the assembly of facts in addition to what we have already submitted, and we will be enlarging it. We can submit new facts before the hearings," Klimkin told Interfax in Tallinn on Monday.

Among other things, this work is aimed at having the sanctions against Russia toughened, he said.

Ukraine filed a motion with the UN International Court of Justice on January 16, 2017 to hold Russia accountable for violating the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.