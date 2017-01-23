No agreement yet on next Normandy format ministerial meeting – Ukrainian foreign minister

The foreign ministers from the countries involved in the Normandy format of negotiations on settling the conflict in eastern Ukraine, i.e. France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine, have not yet discussed a possible date of their next meeting, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said.

"As concerns a meeting between the foreign ministers, we have not yet discussed a next meeting. We'll discuss it when there is an opportunity to move ahead in this issue," Klimkin told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday when asked about prospects for a Normandy format meeting.

Ukraine is still trying to make the Normandy format countries aware of its vision of a roadmap for implementing the Minsk Agreements, he said.

"As concerns the roadmap, we are trying to promote our vision so that there should be consistency, and second, clear guarantees that Russia will implement what it is supposed to subscribe to. This work is still ongoing," he said.