Four Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas in past 24 hours

No Ukrainian servicemen were killed in the Donbas Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) zone in the past 24 hours, yet four soldiers were wounded, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzianyk said.

"The hostilities did not kill any Ukrainian servicemen over the past day, but four soldiers of ours were wounded," he told a press briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

According to Motuzianyk, the Ukrainian army suffered casualties in the Donetsk sector during attacks mounted by the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.

Ten shelling incidents were observed in the Luhansk sector over the past day, the ministry spokesman said, adding that the hostiles were bombarding Ukrainian army positions in Stanytsia Luhanska for 40 minutes, and sniper activity was observed. Besides, militants shelled Ukrainian positions in Novozvanivka.

In the Donetsk sector, the hostiles fired mortars on Ukrainian positions in Pisky and marred the truce in Luhanske, Zaitseve and Novhorodske. A sniper was active near Avdiyivka. In all, seven shelling incidents, including one by use of heavy weapons, were seen in this area over the past day, he said.

The Mariupol sector saw intense sniper activity along the frontline, including Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Novotroyitske and Shyrokyne. Hostilities continued on the Pavlopil-Shyrokyne frontline. In all, the hostiles mounted 23 attacks, including one by use of mortars, in that area, he said.