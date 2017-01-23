Gerashchenko says Rada may cancel Savchenko law in Feb

People's deputy from People's Front faction, a member of the Committee on Legislative Support of Law Enforcement, Anton Gerashchenko, hopes that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will abolish the so-called Savchenko's law in February.

"I hope, we will cancel the so-called Savchenko's law in February," he said in the air of Hard Talk program at 112.ua Ukraine TV channel on Sunday night.

Gerashchenko noted that according to this law, fraudsters and corrupt officials were released in advance.

"We need to correct the mistake, and this law will be canceled in February," the MP said.

As reported, Savchenko's law came into force on December 24, 2015. According to the document, every day of a pretrial detention should be credited as two days of the main punishment.

According to this law, in particular, former head of the Lviv Administrative Court of Appeal Ihor Zvarych and former MP of Ukraine Viktor Lozynsky were released.