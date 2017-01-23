Crates with military cargo found aboard Iran-bound plane in Kyiv

Experts have confirmed that the items found by border guards at Kyiv International Airport in Zhuliany were Fagot anti-tank guided missile system components, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said on Saturday.

It was reported that during an inspection of the cargo section of a plane bound for Iran at Zhuliany's Kyiv airport on January 19 the border guards discovered 17 crates that contained cargo with no accompanying documentation and were not specified in the flight logbook.

Three of them were found to contain parts for a Fagot missile system, the rest were filled with aircraft components.

The Ukrainian Security Service was notified of registration of the discovery of military items in the uniform register of pretrial investigations as per Article 201 (contraband) and Article 333 (violation of the rules for international transfers of goods subject to state export control) of the Ukrainian Criminal Code.