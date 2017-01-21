Facts

10:45 21.01.2017

Poroshenko congratulates Trump on being sworn in as U.S. president

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has congratulated Donald Trump on having been sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

"Ukraine congratulates Donald Trump on inauguration as 45th U.S. President," Poroshenko said on Twitter on Friday evening.

"Wishing success to fulfill noble goals of leading the free world," he said.

Trump's first term in office started earlier on Friday, after he had been sworn in as the 45th U.S. president.

IMPORTANT

SBU in Kyiv prevents assassination attempt on MP, Russian intelligence involved

One serviceman killed in ATO zone in past 24 hours

Mejlis head calls on Ukrainian authorities to initiate creation of Crimean Tatar Autonomous Republic

Poroshenko, Trump could meet late Feb

Ukraine hopes for good cooperation with new U.S. administration - Poroshenko

LATEST

UN Court could impose temporary restrictions in several months

MP Khomutynnik discusses prospects of relations between Ukraine, US in Washington

Captive liberation center head organized MP Savchenko's meeting with DPR, LPR leaders

Kyiv court authorizes investigation in high treason case against Yanukovych

London assures Kyiv of intent to increase military-technical cooperation

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
вакансии в крыму
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING