Facts

10:44 21.01.2017

London assures Kyiv of intent to increase military-technical cooperation

The Ukrainian National Security Council Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov during a meeting with the United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Michael Fallon has called for an upgrade of the bilateral cooperation to a higher level.

The Ukrainian National Security Council's press service said on Friday that during the meeting the sides discussed Russia's policy in Donbas and the Middle East, as well as the situation in the eastern Ukraine.

"The sides paid a particular attention to the discussion of the reforms of Ukraine's security and defense sector in compliance the NATO standards and deepening of the Ukrainian-British cooperation in the military-technological sector," the press service said.

Turchynov said that Kyiv considers blocking of supplies of lethal arms and technologies of their manufacturing a "strategic mistake." "Because security of Europe depends on Ukraine's defense potential," he said.

He said that UK always supported Ukraine, "and we are grateful for that, but believe it's time for our cooperation to upgrade to a higher level."

Turchynov said that the global situation requires a strict and firm stance on countering terrorism and military aggression without which it is impossible to restore the collective security system.

Fallon, in turn, said that Ukraine is interested in an increase of assistance to Ukraine. He also said that UK's stance on the sanctions pressure on Russia remains unchanged.

He said that the conflict in Ukraine remains under London's scrutiny and UK will continue to support Ukraine on its democratic path in the future.

IMPORTANT

SBU in Kyiv prevents assassination attempt on MP, Russian intelligence involved

One serviceman killed in ATO zone in past 24 hours

Mejlis head calls on Ukrainian authorities to initiate creation of Crimean Tatar Autonomous Republic

Poroshenko, Trump could meet late Feb

Poroshenko congratulates Trump on being sworn in as U.S. president

LATEST

UN Court could impose temporary restrictions in several months

MP Khomutynnik discusses prospects of relations between Ukraine, US in Washington

Captive liberation center head organized MP Savchenko's meeting with DPR, LPR leaders

Kyiv court authorizes investigation in high treason case against Yanukovych

Kyiv urging intl partners to make Russia stop harassing journalists Semena

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
работа в кременчуге
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING