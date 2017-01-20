British experts holding external audit of Ukrainian Defense Ministry's system for combating corruption

Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak has said that British experts are holding an external audit of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's program on combating corruption, according to the ministry's official website.

"On our initiative, British experts are conducting an external audit of our system of combating corruption," Poltorak said during a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

The minister thanked the group of foreign policy advisers and British General Nick Parker for their assistance in reforming the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, the signing of the joint declaration on cooperation in the defense sector by Ukraine and the United Kingdom confirms the countries' intention to continue the cooperation of the defense ministries, in particular the political dialogue, promote the development of the conceptual and doctrinal documents in the field of cyber protection, military intelligence, etc.

Poltorak also stressed the need to continue joint exercises and professional training.