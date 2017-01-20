Facts

17:53 20.01.2017

British experts holding external audit of Ukrainian Defense Ministry's system for combating corruption

Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak has said that British experts are holding an external audit of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's program on combating corruption, according to the ministry's official website.

"On our initiative, British experts are conducting an external audit of our system of combating corruption," Poltorak said during a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

The minister thanked the group of foreign policy advisers and British General Nick Parker for their assistance in reforming the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, the signing of the joint declaration on cooperation in the defense sector by Ukraine and the United Kingdom confirms the countries' intention to continue the cooperation of the defense ministries, in particular the political dialogue, promote the development of the conceptual and doctrinal documents in the field of cyber protection, military intelligence, etc.

Poltorak also stressed the need to continue joint exercises and professional training.

IMPORTANT

Ukraine hopes for good cooperation with new U.S. administration - Poroshenko

World watched Ukraine with hope, but authorities disappointed – MP Taruta

Inspection in Rostov region shows Russia violated Vienna Document on Confidence and Security-Building Measures

Former energy and coal minister still wanted by Interpol

Tabachnyk not on intl wanted list – Ukrainian Interpol Bureau

LATEST

Ukrainian Interpol Bureau expects Interpol decision on Onyschenko's search by end of Jan

Saakashvili to address United National Movement congress delegates in Georgia from Washington

Poroshenko urges UN secretary general to pay attention to human rights violations in Crimea, Donbas

Interpol may put Yanukovych on wanted list again in late Jan

Some UAH 2 bln spent on restoration of infrastructure in Donetsk region in 2016 – Zhebrivsky

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Rul.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING