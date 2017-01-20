Ukraine hopes for good cooperation with new U.S. administration - Poroshenko

Kyiv hopes for further good cooperation with the new administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said in a statement posted on his official website on Friday.

"We are hopeful to continue fruitful Ukraine-U.S. cooperation and expect Transatlantic unity," he said when answering questions from foreign media outlets about his expectations from the new U.S. Administration.

He once again mentioned that by illegally annexing Crimea and unleashing aggression in eastern Ukraine, Russia had violated the postwar global security system based on the system of the UN Security Council.

Poroshenko said that NATO is the only mechanism to maintain security in the present situation. "Successful cooperation, including security and defense, is extremely important for security in Ukraine and around the world," Poroshenko sai