World watched Ukraine with hope, but authorities disappointed – MP Taruta

Verkhovna Rada deputy Serhiy Taruta has said top Ukrainian officials currently in power have not lived to the hopes of the international community.

"I have attended these meetings in Davos for the last 16 years and remember how two years ago and last year Ukraine was the center of discussion in talks about geopolitics and economic reforms. This year, unfortunately, practically no one is talking about Ukraine. Because the world looked at us with hope, but top Ukrainian officials did not live up to their expectations," Taruta said.

According to the parliament deputy, this is the main reason Ukraine this year has dropped out of the top topics of discussion.

"Many people have asked me why Ukraine did take advantage of its chance, why Ukraine has wasted time. I am ashamed to respond, ashamed of the country's leaders. But it is necessary to respond, at least to questions about our financial system, which has been headed by corrupt National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) chairwoman Valeriya Gontareva. The NBU has received money from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but the NBU nationalized PrivatBank for unknown reasons. To tell you the truth, I am ashamed. I am ashamed to tell the truth. But this is necessary," Taruta said.

The deputy said Ukraine today relies on financial assistance from the U.S. and Europe, but can only receive it if reforms are carried out and a "real" battle against corruption is launched.

Taruta has on numerous occasions talked about the necessity of creating in parliament a temporary investigation committee to investigate the activities of the NBU chairwoman. Some 35 lawmakers have signed a petition for same.