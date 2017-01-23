Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Political Leaders of Ukrainian Donbas'

On Monday, January 23, at 11.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Political Leaders of Ukrainian Donbas." The participants will include director of the Center for Civil Society Studies Vitaliy Kulyk and expert of the Center for Civil Society Studies Dmytro Vozny. Results of the expert survey on the state of the political leadership in Donbas will be presented (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation is required by phone: (066) 110 0006.