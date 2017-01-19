ICRC plans to mobilize more than $60 mln for Ukraine in 2017

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) intends to mobilize more than $ 60 million for the humanitarian activities in Ukraine in 2017.

"Peter Maurer [ICRC president] informed that ICRC plans to mobilize more than $ 60 million for humanitarian operations in Ukraine in 2017, and the ICRC operation itself in our country will become one of the most massive operations of the Committee in the world," the press service of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said following the results of his meeting with Maurer in Davos.

The parties discussed a wide spectrum of issues related to the provision of humanitarian aid, including to the uncontrolled territories. They also emphasized the importance of unhindered access of the ICRC to the occupied territories for the implementation of the humanitarian mission.

Poroshenko asked Maurer to facilitate the issue of liberation of Ukrainians illegally detained in the occupied territories in Donbas, Crimea and in Russia. He also urged the ICRC to defend the rights of Ukrainians in the occupied Crimea more actively.

The ICRC president stressed his commitment to help Ukrainians.

The parties agreed on the visit of Maurer to Ukraine in the nearest time.