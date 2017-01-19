Facts

14:01 19.01.2017

Strengthening reforms, battling corruption minimizes risks for Ukraine

The new geopolitical situation in Ukraine carries additional risks for Ukraine, and the best way to cope with them is speeding up reforms and fighting corruption, because it will increase the chances that Ukraine will remain a negotiating partner. This is the conclusion of guests at the Ukrainian 'breakfast' meeting in Davos organized by the Pinchuk Foundation on Thursday.

"What is most important is battling corruption in the country, broad political inclusiveness, ensuring the interests of all groups, continuing structural reforms, providing more freedom for business," said a top European official attending the event.

He said Ukraine's calls to the European Union and the United States for support would be better heard if people living there had the sense that Ukraine was conducting reform and battling graft seriously.

"Ukraine is a sovereign nation. It can freely and independently choose its course. If a country decides to become more pro-western, more pro-Euroepean, that is its right and we should support this," another famous EU politician said.

According to speakers at the breakfast, Donbas and Crimea have not been lost. However, participants said it is necessary to strengthen Ukraine economically.

Ukraine was represented at the event by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, six parliament deputies from the Rada's Euro-optimists group, as well as business leaders.

Interfax-Ukraine
