Facts

19:13 18.01.2017

Poroshenko meets with EU Commissioners Dombrovskis, Mogherini

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has met in Davos (Switzerland) with Vice President of the European Commission for the Euro and Social Dialogue Valdis Dombrovskis and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice President Federica Mogherini, the official website of the Ukrainian president has said.

Poroshenko expressed gratitude for the consistent support for Ukraine by the EU in macroeconomic stabilization and implementation of social and economic reforms.

In his turn, Dombrovskis praised the recent efforts of the Ukrainian authorities aimed to stabilize public funds. In particular, he praised timely adoption of the balanced State Budget 2017, recovery of the banking system, including nationalization of PrivatBank, as well as continuation of the efficient cooperation with the IMF.

The president marked the importance of immediate adoption of the decision on the provision of the visa-free regime for Ukrainians.

