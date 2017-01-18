Facts

Ukrainian Armed Forces' General Staff chief informs NATO on possible scenarios of Donbas conflict development

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' General Staff chief Viktor Muzhenko has presented his views on a possible escalation of the situation in Donbas at a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Military Committee in Brussels.

"We have informed the NATO general staff chiefs on possible variants, scenarios, our views of a possible escalation of the conflict and a deterioration of the situation in eastern Ukraine, as well as in the system of the European-wide security. Without exception, all allies have confirmed support to Ukraine, condemned Russia's aggression and said that they will continue to provide assistance to our country," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's press service cited Muzhenko as saying on Wednesday.

Apart from that, Muzhenko held a number of bilateral meetings, during which the issues of development of cooperation and NATO's assistance to Ukraine were discussed.

In particular, he met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller, NATO Military Committee Chairman Peter Pavel, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Curtis Scaparotti and general staff heads of the United Kingdom, Canada, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Turkey, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Lithuania, Moldova and Estonia.

