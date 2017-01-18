Savchenko says she can keep state secret

People's deputy of Ukraine Nadia Savchenko (non-affiliated) has said she did not violate the state secret by publishing lists of hostages.

"At present, the Minsk process hasn't demonstrated the results for a long time. All I wanted to do is to finally help this process come into effect. And people need to be returned. Notwithstanding the critics against me, I did not break the law. I know how to keep a state secret. I do not recognize any charges that have been brought against me, including high treason," she said at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the National Security and Defense on Wednesday.

The MP said that she is ready to defend "her every action, every word before a court, a tribunal or before anything else."

"I have not committed any evil breach to the state of Ukraine. I have always defended it, defending it now and will defend," Savchenko said.

As reported, Committee of the Verkhovna Rada on National Security and Defense decided to appeal to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine with a request to give an estimate as to whether there is a violation of the law in Savchenko's actions on combating terrorism and signs of treason. Such an appeal didn't cause objections from members of the committee.