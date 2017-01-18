Facts

13:34 18.01.2017

Moscow is not against OSCE monitors accompanying law enforcement officials in Donbas - Lavrov

Moscow agrees to local law enforcement forces in Donbas being accompanied by unarmed OSCE monitors, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"At the moment when elections security is discussed, we are ready for local law enforcement forces to be accompanied by unarmed OSCE monitors so that they can become convinced that security is ensured during elections," he said at a joint press conference with Austrian Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Sebastian Kurz.

Responding to a question about the transfer of control over the border to Ukraine, Lavrov said that "it is the last step of the Minsk agreements."

IMPORTANT

Poroshenko meets with EU Commissioners Dombrovskis, Mogherini

SBU names Savchenko's violations of terrorism law by leaking hostage data

Kyiv to insist on involving Red Cross in exchange of captives in Donbas at Minsk talks

NATO doesn't intend to change its attitude to Ukraine under Trump

Turkey's support to Ukraine's territorial integrity remains unchanged

LATEST

Ukrainian Armed Forces' General Staff chief informs NATO on possible scenarios of Donbas conflict development

Savchenko says she can keep state secret

OSCE monitors in Donbas can have personal firearms – Lavrov

Ukrainian president to visit Finland on Jan 24

Ukraine demands Russia permit activities of Crimean Tatar Mejlis

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
продажа земельных участков в Луцке
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING