Moscow is not against OSCE monitors accompanying law enforcement officials in Donbas - Lavrov

Moscow agrees to local law enforcement forces in Donbas being accompanied by unarmed OSCE monitors, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"At the moment when elections security is discussed, we are ready for local law enforcement forces to be accompanied by unarmed OSCE monitors so that they can become convinced that security is ensured during elections," he said at a joint press conference with Austrian Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Sebastian Kurz.

Responding to a question about the transfer of control over the border to Ukraine, Lavrov said that "it is the last step of the Minsk agreements."