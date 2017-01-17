Facts

16:51 17.01.2017

Hearing of Ukraine's claim against Russia in UN Hague court could last for several years

Hearing of Ukraine's lawsuit with the International Court of Justice against the Russian Federation in order to bring it to justice for the acts of terrorism and discrimination in the course of its illegal aggression against Ukraine could last for several years, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Olena Zerkal has said.

"The hearing of the lawsuit is really difficult and long procedure. After making the decision on applying the terms the court gives some time to submit the memorandum with the entire evidence package. Then the defending party has some time to prepare a counter-memorandum. The case will be long and heard for years," she said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

As reported, on January 17, 2017 Ukraine filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice against the Russian Federation in order to bring it to justice for the acts of terrorism and discrimination in the course of its illegal aggression against Ukraine. The lawsuit was filed under the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention on Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

