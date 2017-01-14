Facts

16:33 14.01.2017

Russia to deploy more S-400 air defense systems in Crimea

Russia plans to deploy more S-400 'Triumph' air defense missile systems in Crimea, Lieut. Gen. Viktor Sevostyanov, the commander of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Forces Army, said in an interview.

"Surely, this is planned. I wouldn't talk about dates so far," Sevostyanov told journalists in Feodosia on Saturday when asked whether additional S-400 systems could be deployed in Crimea.

An air defense regiment armed with a battalion of S-400 systems and its command station were put on combat duty in Crimea on Saturday.

The air defense unit stationed in Feodosia will continue to use S-300 systems, Sevostyanov said. "The S-300 system has not been put off combat duty in this regiment. It is still on combat duty," he said.

