Russia's aggressive policy leads to NATO invigoration

Russia's aggressive policy has led to the invigoration of NATO structures and forced it to demonstrate its ability to act decisively, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze has said.

In her article for the ZN.UA publication, the official noted in contrast to the European Union, which is experiencing a systemic crisis, NATO today is only strengthening.

According to her, today no one in NATO has illusions about the events in Ukraine.

She stressed Ukraine's integration into NATO is a way to create a modern efficient army.

"This process is already underway, and cooperation with NATO now plays a key role in it," she wrote.

Klympush-Tsintsadze also noted NATO standards include not only a strong army, but also a transparent defense budget, elimination of corruption in public procurement for defense needs, technical re-equipment of the troops and readiness for new types of threats, generating a hybrid type of war.