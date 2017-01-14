Facts

12:26 14.01.2017

Information Policy Ministry to present strategy of information reintegration of Crimea in late March

Ukraine's Ministry of Information Policy is developing a strategy of the information reintegration of Crimea to resolve communications tasks, First Deputy Minister Emine Dzheppar has said.

"This is the communications strategy, the document, which will give understanding what messages should be used to talk with three target audiences - the world, Crimea and Ukraine. In the context of Crimea, of course," she told Interfax-Ukraine in Kyiv .

She noted the information aspect will not overcome the problem of de-occupation of Crimea, but will solve communications problems. According to Dzheppar, it is important to inform Crimean residents that Ukraine has not forgotten about them and is taking steps to reintegrate the territory of the peninsula.

She also noted the need to mobilize the population and explain to the citizens of Ukraine why Crimea is so important.

"Today there is no integrated Ukraine without Crimea, everything started with Crimea ... this war in Donbas, the first step of which was Crimea [the occupation of Crimea by the Russian Federation]. These are the puzzles of one picture," she said.

The official stressed the importance of informing the world community about the situation in Crimea and Ukraine's steps in this context.

Interfax-Ukraine
