Kyiv hopes for technical aid from European partners in reequipping checkpoint in Donbas - Gerashchenko

The first deputy speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's representative in the humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group Iryna Gerashchenko and MP Maria Ionova (the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko faction) have inspected the Mayorsk checkpoint (Donetsk region).

"The "zero" checkpoint. Horlivka is seen even in the fog ... Several times this checkpoint was fired, during its work five border guards were killed here, therefore the issue of security of both the civilian population and checkpoint employees is very relevant," Gerashchenko wrote on her Facebook page.

She noted on the eve of the new year Ukrainian security officials held a meeting on the issue of increasing the number of workers of various services at the checkpoint and accelerating traffic.